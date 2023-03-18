How to increase inventory space in Diablo IV

Nothing is worse than wandering around with a full inventory in Diablo IV, as you’re missing out on the opportunity to pick up more valuable items. While you can find loot inside various chests, your enemies will also drop items when eliminated. As the inventory space can get filled pretty quickly, many players wonder whether there is a way to increase inventory space in Diablo IV.

Related: How to fix error code 34202 in Diablo IV

Can you increase inventory space in Diablo IV?

At the time of writing, there is no option to increase the inventory space in Diablo IV. This won’t come as a surprise to many, considering the previous installment in the series also lacked this feature. Therefore, you must make the most of your current space and store only valuable items. However, while the inventory space cannot be increased, you can increase the storage space of your external Stash.

What some of you might not know is there exists a Stash in Diablo IV which allows you to store your items. This is denoted by a small Chest icon on the minimap, and you can visit it to store items or pick them up. However, even the Stash can get full at some point if you have a habit of picking up every item in front of you. But thankfully, its storage space can be increased by using 100,000 gold. Yes, this is going to make you go bankrupt in the game. Furthermore, you won’t be able to acquire this much gold before making significant progress. Therefore, you’re pretty much stuck with the limited storage at the beginning.

Related: What should you inscribe into the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo IV?

It is important to note that you can also visit the Blacksmith to dismantle your items. In return, you will receive crafting materials that can be used to upgrade gear. This way, you can utilize your items instead of dropping them on the ground when the storage gets full.