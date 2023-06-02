Diablo 4 – Should You Salvage or Sell Gear in Diablo 4?

Succeeding in Sanctuary all comes down to equipping your character with the best and highest-level gear in Diablo 4. If you’re not wearing top-tier gear, you’re trying to find it, and if you already have something powerful, there’s the need to find something better that complements your build. That’s why it’s difficult to decide whether you should salvage or sell your old gear.

Any gear you’re not using is taking up an inventory slot, and that means you can’t pick up anything on the ground. In this guide, we’ll discuss when you should be salvaging your gear or when you should pawn it in Diablo 4.

When Should You Salvage Your Gear in Diablo 4?

Any gear you choose to Salvage will yield additional resources and materials in Diablo 4. The materials you receive will go straight into your Materials page, where you can use them to craft additional items or use them to enhance any items you presently have equipped.

One of the reasons you want to Salvage is to produce the material needed to upgrade your current armor and weapons. It’s critical to upgrade the items you want to use to ensure they’re the best items on your character, especially if you’re regularly taking on the toughest challenges in Diablo 4.

When you first start playing the game, we don’t recommend using the Salvage option. Instead, you’re better off saving your gold and waiting to use the Materials when you reach a higher level and you’re encountering more challenging content.

When Should You Sell Your Gear in Diablo 4?

Selling any leftover gear you don’t plan to equip on your character is the best way to earn gold and regularly free up your inventory space. Offering your items to merchants in the town you’re currently visiting is the best way to get the most money, and this will be the most straightforward option for anyone to get rid of gear they don’t plan to use.

Selling gear is the best option almost every time unless there’s high-level gear you don’t want to sell and instead want to break down for the materials. This will be a better idea when you’re regularly upgrading your worn equipment to get you closer to Diablo 4’s endgame.