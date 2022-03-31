How to increase Lumenstone Energy in Genshin Impact

Players venturing into Genshin Impact’s new area, Chasm, will need a Lumenstone Adjuvant to explore the Underground Mines and solve puzzles in the area. The gadget is vital for your progression in the Chasm area and will come in handy in multiple quests. Hence, it’s essential to upgrade the gadget whenever possible to make the best out of it.

How to increase Lumenstone Energy

Players will obtain Lumenstone Adjuvant after completing The Chasm Charters and Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering questline. The gadget can be equipped from the inventory once obtained by completing the quests mentioned above.

Lumenstone Adjuvant has several uses in Chasm area. You can use it to illuminate dark areas, replenish Lumenlamps and Chests, and remove Oozing Concretion. However, each time you use Lumenstone Adjuvant for any task, its energy drains. Hence, you need to recharge its energy regularly. This can be done by standing in the proximity of Waypoints, Lucklight Flies, Lumenlamps, and Luminous Seelie.

You can also upgrade Lumenstone Adjuvant to improve its overall potential. Upgrading will increase its total energy capacity, which can be very handy while exploring the Underground Mines in Chasm. To do so, simply collect and give Lumenspar to NPC Jiwu. Upgrading will also net you sweet rewards, so make sure to prioritize it.