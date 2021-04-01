How to join the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta on PlayStation 5

The Final Fantasy XIV PlayStation 5 open beta is on the way, arriving on the console soon alongside the release of Patch 5.5. On April 13, players will be able to jump into the world of Final Fantasy XIV on PS5 and experience the game on the next generation console.

There are just a few steps involved for those who own the platform and wish to take part, depending on whether you use the physical or digital editions of the game.

Physical Edition

On your PlayStation 5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation 4 version.

Visit PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 5 and navigate to the Final Fantasy XIV store page.

On the store page, press the […] button and select “Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download. A game disc is not required when using this download version.

Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV from the Final Fantasy XIV game screen.

Digital Edition

On your PlayStation 5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation 4 version.

Select Final Fantasy XIV from the Game Library menu.

Select the “PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” icon on the right side of the game screen.

On the store page, press the […] button and select “Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” to proceed with the download.

Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV from the Final Fantasy XIV game screen.

Current PlayStation 4 players who jump into the PS5 beta will be able to use their same characters and game data as the PS4 version. New players can simply download the Beta from the Store and will be looking for the “Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial” option to down the free client to their console.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.