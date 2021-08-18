How to keep your weapon camo after Pack-a-Punching in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The consistent quality of life updates Treyarch has added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies have ensured that players have had the most customizable experience yet for the side mode. From upgrading your perks to allowing weapon loadouts in the mode, there is a lot more you can do here than you could in the past.

Back when custom blueprints were implemented, it allowed you to set the attachments and weapon camo you wanted to have, regardless of how you obtained each gun. However, when you would upgrade your weapon at the Pack-a-Punch machine, you would lose your camo for the level’s designated Pack-a-Punch skin. Now there is a way to keep your chosen camo whenever you want.

Keeping your weapon camo at the Pack-a-Punch machine is a simple process, but the game does not tell you outright that you can do it. When standing at the device, melee it, and you will see the light in the middle go out for a moment and come back on. Now upgrade your weapon and it will keep whatever cosmetic it currently has on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obviously, this is one of the most minor updates Treyarch could have applied to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but we love the inclusion. In the past, Zombies was a very non-customizable experience, so seeing how the development team is implementing these quality of life improvements only helps make the experience better for the player.