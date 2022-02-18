How to kick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Given that there are more-or-less no guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and very few ranged weapons of any kind, melee combat is very important. And, as any martial artist will tell you, a solid kick is a vital part of any fighter’s arsenal. Strangely though, while you can indeed kick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there is no kick button as such. Instead, all the different types of kick require different combinations and sequences of buttons, which can be tricky to remember in the heat of battle.

How to kick

Hold L1/LB/E and press R2/RT/LMB

The basic kick is great for knocking enemies off rooftops. On high buildings, this will kill them, but it’s also useful on low buildings when you’re outnumbered and don’t want to get surrounded.

How to Vault Kick

Hold R1/RB/Space while running at a staggered enemy, then press R2/RT/LMB

To stagger an enemy you have to either block an incoming attack at exactly the right moment or, if you have them, use the Perfect Dodge or Grapple skills. Once an enemy is staggered, you have to vault over them towards another enemy to use the vault kick, which can be tricky. If you land it though, it staggers the target, so you can turn around and launch another Vault Kick. If you unlock the Vault Power Kick skill, then your Vault Kicks will send enemies flying.

How to Air Kick

Hold L1/LB/E while dropping onto, and looking at, an enemy

This powerful kick sends the target flying, and is the ideal way to start an ambush.

How to Dropkick

Run at an enemy, press R1/RB/Space, then double-tap L1/LB/E

This kick does a lot of damage, sends the target flying, and/or knocks most enemies to the ground, making them vulnerable to a Head Stomp.

How to Head Stomp

After knocking an enemy to the ground — another type of kick, or an explosive, will achieve this — look at them and press Square/X/F

This is a gory, messy, two-footed finishing move that will ensure your enemy never gets back up again.