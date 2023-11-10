How To Kill Mahjoob In Diablo 4 (Boss Guide)

Diablo 4’s side quest and content can prove to be a challenge at times, whether that’s finding the location of the Altars of Lilith, figuring out the answer to a riddle, or fighting a stronger enemy. In this case, it’s the latter, as you’ll be fighting Mahjoob, an unfortunate should who turns into a powerful Skittering Abomination that can be tricky to put down.

To help you defeat this tricky mini-boss, we’ve put together this guide with details on how to defeat Mahjoob in Diablo 4.

Where to Find Mahjoob in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mahjoob is found in the Kehjistan region, but to get to them, you will need to do a few quests to unlock The Only Cure quest and enter their safe house. This is a small series of three quests that do not take long to complete and shouldn’t take more than 10 -15 minutes to complete and get you to the last quest, and this boss fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For starters, you will want to go to the location marked in the image above, where you will find Mahjoob in a pickle after being attacked by vicious insects. This will start the quest Unsafe Travels, which requires you to find a Ghost Palm Flower to help Mahjoob. This requires looking around an area, but we have the location in the image above to speed this along.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this, Mahjoob will move on, and you will find them further down the at the location in the image below. This will begin the quest Road to Ruin, where you must escort them to their safehouse and fight off enemies along the way. Once you reach this location, you will get The Only Cure quest and be able to enter the safehouse, where Mahjoob will transform into the boss.

How to Beat Mahjoob in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the boss fight now underway, there are a few things you’ll need to consider. For one, Mahjoob has quite a bit of health, armor, and resistance, so it’s not easy, especially at lower levels, so you’ll need to be prepared for that. On top of this, he also has a move called Life Steal that heals them for a sizable chunk of health every 15 seconds, so if you aren’t careful, the fight can get dragged on for a while. They also have two moves that can do a decent amount of damage: a barrage of spikes and a standard swipe at you from melee range.

The trick to this fight is to prevent them from healing or damaging you too quickly, so you’ll want to use any Crowd Control moves to stop Mahjoob as much as possible. Using moves like Ground Stomp, Dash, Smoke Grenade, and Frozen Orb are good examples.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While working on that, you’ll need to keep mobile since Mahjoob, now a Skittering Abomination, will be quick and chasing you down, so dodging and evasive moves can help here.

In my case, I did this a Rogue and used the Advanced Penetrating Shot ability, which slows enemies if used when at 100% energy and does Knocked Down on Elite enemies for 1.5 seconds. With that, I could stun-lock Mahjoob in a permanent stat of Knocked Down and blast him with damage quickly, making this fight considerably easier. That said, I was level 68 at the time, and they were level 70.

With that done, you’ll finish the quest, complete a challenge, and get Gold, EXP, and an Elixir Cache for your troubles.