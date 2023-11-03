Blizzard Announces Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion, Coming Late 2024

Diablo 4’s first expansion will being a returning zone and new class to the game next year.

Blizzard has announced the first expansion to Diablo 4 titled Vessel of Hatred at Blizzcon 2023. The expansion will bring with it a new story, a returning zone, and the introduction of a brand new class into the Diablo universe.

New Expansion Will Come with a Brand New Class and Region

While we did not get a ton of details on the expansion, we do have some key details revealed during the announcement. The new expansion is called Vessel of Hatred, and will see the players return to Nahantu from Diablo 2, as well as introduce the next chapter in Diablo 4’s story, which will focus on Mephisto and Neyrelle following the events of Diablo 4’s cliffhanger ending.

In addition, the expansion will see a brand-new never-before-seen class introduced to the game, though there are currently no details on what this class will be.

This Story is Developing…

