How to kill Waltz in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Aiden is on the hunt to find his sister Mia. Eventually, that journey makes you cross paths with a doctor that experimented on our protagonist, who is now working to destroy Villedor. After hours of gameplay, it is finally time to fight Waltz and finish the main story. Here is how to beat Waltz at the end of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Starting off, Waltz’s boss fight is split up into four phases that are separated by cutscenes.

In the first phase, Waltz will throw you onto a circular platform. This first fight is really just a big brawl between the two of you. When you see Waltz go to attack you, just dodge out of the way. If you see him light up and jump straight into the air, dodge backwards before he hits the ground with a shockwave attack. If you get knocked off the platform, don’t worry, just climb back up from one of the side objects. Get Waltz’s health to really low and you will go into a cutscene.

In phase two, Waltz will routinely run into the smoke and dash around before finally charging at you. Don’t try and chase him, just stay in the center and try to keep your eye on his movements so you can dodge out the way when he comes back. When he is in the center, his attacks are mostly the same as before, just dodge them and strike when you get a chance.

After a lenthy cutscene, phase three will start with Waltz taking an inhibitor and jumping onto platforms. This time around, you need to climb and chase him among these platforms. He has a few new moves this time, including a sweeping attack, but overall, it shouldn’t be anything too bad to deal with. If you see yourself getting low on your immunity meter, be sure to take some UV Mushrooms or an Immunity Booster. If you fall and need to get back up fast, there are plenty of vents around the place for you to use your Paraglider on. At the end of this phase, Aiden will begin to turn into his monster form and take the rest of Waltz’s health down with one hit.

Finally, we are to the last and easiest phase in this fight. Waltz will now jump backwards among the platforms to get back on the ground floor. This time, however, Aiden is in his monster form and doesn’t need to rely on the environment to parkour around. Just hold down jump and you will leap really far. When you get to the ground, you have one last scrap with Waltz. In this transformed state, Aiden takes minimal damage and deals a lot to him, so you should have this fight in the bag easily. Also, you no longer need to worry about your immunity meter, so just charge him down and strike him to end the fight and go on to the last decision of the game.