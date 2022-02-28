How to know if a fall will kill you in Elden Ring

Falls are inevitable in a game like Elden Ring. With map traversal at an all-time high, you will be jumping up to areas, looking in crevices, and falling off platforms. While it is usually easy to tell when a fall will kill you, it isn’t all the time. Some falls are shrouded in fog or hidden in the cover of darkness. Some are so far that you can’t see the bottom but it won’t kill you because of something resting at the bottom. So how do you tell if a fall in Elden Ring will kill you? That is what we will answer now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ve probably seen Rainbow Stones in your crafting menu and thought very little about them. They function like Prism Stones from Dark Souls and can be used to guide keep track of where you’ve been so you don’t get lost when searching an area. They are a useful tool in dungeons, but they also have a hidden ability; they break when they fall too far.

If you find yourself on a ledge a questioning whether or not you should jump to a ledge below, throw a Rainbow Stone down first. If the Rainbow Stone breaks on the way down, the fall will kill you. If the Rainbow Stone doesn’t break, you will survive the fall. A simple yet necessary survival tip.