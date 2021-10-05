How to launch from a corruption vent in the Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

New NPCs in Fortnite mean new punchcard challenges, and Raven has some tasks for players to complete. One of them is to launch yourself from a corruption vent. The best place to find these vents is in the main Sideways area that will spawn randomly on the map.

There will be one Sideways vortex each game that appears on top of a random named location. You can see it on the map, represented by a large purple and orange circle. By heading there from the battle bus, players can small craters on the ground with some red energy inside them.

By running over the vent it acts as a jump pad, launching players in the direction that they are playing, which means you can manipulate the angle of launch if you are trying to escape another player.

All you need to do is run over a corruption vent once and it will finish up the challenge fo you and you can move on to the next one.

You can find the rest of Raven’s punchcard challenges below: