How to leave a clan in Call of Duty: Mobile

In Call of Duty: Mobile, you can create or join a clan to participate in various clan events like Clan Wars. The game also allows you to leave a clan anytime, and in this guide, we have listed the steps you need to follow to do it. However, it is worth noting that you will have a 24-hour penalty once you leave a clan, which means that you will not be able to join another clan for 24 hours.

So, if you have made up your mind, here’s how you can leave your clan in Call of Duty: Mobile:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile and log in with your account.

Go to Clan section.

Tap on the Member tab present at the left side of the screen.

Hit the exit button present against your name in the members list.

Tap on Ok once the warning appears to leave the clan successfully.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile Clan Wars Season 2 has begun, allowing different clans to capture various nodes to earn rewards like Firebreak Operator Skin with equippable aesthetic items, RUS-79U – Cagebreaker Weapon Blueprint, and more.