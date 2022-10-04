How to level up your battle pass quickly in Overwatch 2

As with many similar battle pass systems, Overwatch 2’s battle pass seasons have limited-time accessibility. With this in mind, you will want to use your time wisely when you play to work through the 80-tier levels of rewards, so you get the most out of your money. Here are some tips to make sure you are leveling up your Overwatch 2 battle pass as quickly as possible.

Overwatch 2 battle pass level up — tips and tricks

Challenges

Completing challenges is the best way to upgrade your Overwatch 2 battle pass as quickly as possible. There are daily and weekly challenges that you can complete while in matches that will give you a significant influx of battle pass experience at the end of the game. You should regularly check to see what challenges you have currently available and try to meet their requirements in Quick Play or whatever other modes it requires. All sections here except Competitive and Hero reward you with battle pass experience.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Buy Battle Pass premium version

Other than working towards completing challenges, there are not many ways to expedite your battle pass progression. If you have purchased the premium version, you will have a 20% bonus experience boost that will be active for the entire battle pass. With this in mind, we recommend just trying to play your best during matchmaking games because you earn points for completing and winning matches. You also gain some for consecutive matches completed without leaving early. Your individual performance during the game does not appear to affect how much experience you get.

With the above said, challenges are your main way to get through the Overwatch 2 battle pass quickly. Check it regularly so you can have an idea of the areas of the game you should focus on. In most cases, you won’t even need to go out of your way if you play a large variety of heroes.