How to link an Epic Games Account to your Nintendo Account for Fortnite

So, you wanna play Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch using the same skins, weapons, and all the other tools you got from playing game on other consoles or your PC. Such a venture will only be possible if you link your Epic Games account with your Nintendo account.

By linking your Epic Games account to your Nintendo account, you’ll synchronize all the game progress you made on whatever other platform you played Fortnite on, and be able to use cross-play features to play Fortnite with other players who are using other platforms. The linking process is actually pretty easy to do if you do it correctly, so let’s get started.

When you launch Fortnite on the Switch, a prompt will come up asking you to select a user profile you intend to link the Epic Games account to. Assuming you already have a Nintendon account, select your profile. After the game is done loading, press the A button to continue to the login screen. If you don’t have an Epic Games account yet, select “Sign Up.” Otherwise, select “Log In.” Follow the instructions on the screen and enter the email address and password associated with your Epic Games account. When all is said and done, your Epic Games account will link to your Nintendo account and you can start playing Fortnite on your Switch, saved skins and all.

You can also link your Epic Games account to your Nintendo account via a web browser. Simply go to the Fortnite official website and sign in with your email address and password. Hover over your username and click Account, and then select Connected Accounts. When you find the icon for the Nintendo Switch, click Connect. Then, plug in your Nintendo account login information and hit “Sign In.”