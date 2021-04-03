How to live long in BitLife

Extending your life in BitLife can be complicated. Most of the time, it’s out of your hands due to random events that occur, or you take a wrong turn, and suddenly you’re wondering how a fellow eight-year-old was carrying a rocket launcher around the playground without anyone noticing when you picked a fight with them. It’s a random game. For those who want to keep their character healthy, live longer, and try to make it to a ripe old age, there are several things you can do to increase your chances of this happening.

The bare basics of extending your character’s life boil down to making sure they visit the gym, meditate, go on walks, or participate in a Martial Arts class at least once before you age up. These are good ways to keep your character’s physical body stats in check and keep their emotions intact. Meditation is an underrated activity in BitLife, so make sure to repeat it just like you would go to the gym.

When your character becomes 18 years old, you have the chance to modify their diet and determine what they’re allowed to eat. We recommend doing this when they reach their 50’s and 60’s. Not every diet will be available, depending on what country your character is located in, but these are the ones that positively benefit your character.

Jenny Craig

Keto

Mediterranean

Nutrisystem

Paleo

South Beach

Vegan

Weight Watchers

Make sure to avoid any diet that is not one of the ones mentioned above because not every diet is healthy. For example, the Whole 30 and Atkins diet causes negative effects on your character’s wellbeing, and you want to avoid ever spending money to eat on those.

Another recommendation we have is to visit an experienced doctor. These doctor visits might not yield anything important, but they’re good to get into a habit of doing, especially when your BitLife character starts to become older.

These are the best methods to ensure your character lives a long time in BitLife. You also want to avoid having them choose to take any drugs or consume any alcohol. Even if you do this once, this can have a harsh negative reaction to your character. You’re better off declining them whenever those choices appear as a random event.

