How to lock doors in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a spine-chilling survival game that keeps you on the edge of your seat as you navigate a dangerous wilderness, face terrifying creatures, and solve unexpected challenges at every turn. From the moment you step into this ominous world, you must rely on your instincts and resourcefulness to survive. But beware, for the dangers that lurk in this forest are not to be underestimated. Every step you take is scary, from deadly traps to cannibalistic foes. At times, players simply want to relax in the privacy of their own base. Still, the danger of a meat-chowing cannibal creeping up on you as you sleep still lurks right outside. If only a “lock door” feature were implemented into Sons of the Forest.

Can you lock the doors in Sons of the Forest?

In brief, the answer is a resounding “ya can’t” — for now, at least. The Reddit community did not disappoint in joking about how easily cannibals can break into your base in Sons of the Forest. Sons of the Forest is still in its Early Access stage, so there’s a good chance that a locking mechanism will be implemented in a future update to keep those pesky intruders at bay.

In the meantime, there are some nifty tricks you can try out, such as strategically placing logs in front of your entrance. Reddit user Live-Temperature1308 is combating safety hazards in Sons of the Forest, too. If you place two vertical logs and a horizontal one on top, you’ll have your homemade, old-school door lock. It prevents unwelcome, cannibalistic guests from creeping up into your cabin. Then, whenever you want to exit, just remove the log you placed on top of the two vertical ones.