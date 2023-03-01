The best place to build a base in Sons of the Forest

Creating a base in Sons of the Forest is extremely important. Without it, you can not survive. However, as the forest is huge, it can be difficult to choose the right spot. This is why we’ve put together a guide on the best places to build a base in Sons of the Foret.

Now, before choosing a spot, there are several factors you should take into consideration. For instance, you must make sure you can access resources from nearby. If you build a base in a spot with no animals or water streams nearby, you will need to constantly travel a long distance in search of food and water. Furthermore, you need to avoid building a base nearby a cannibal camp, as you will be constantly worried about getting killed. It is also recommended not to go with the snow region or the beach. While these places look visually stunning, they lack resources.

Sons of the Forest best places for a base

One of the best places to build a base in Sons of the Forest is the Helicopter Crash Site. No, we’re not talking about the one where you spawn in the game, but the site which can be found near the cave from where you can acquire the Rope Gun. The thing which makes it a perfect spot is that it grants you easy access to food, water, and other supplies. Furthermore, there is plenty of space for you to build a big house, or you can opt for a treehouse. The choice is up to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Building a base near a river can also help you get food and water. While you can drink fresh water from the river and store it in your Flask, you can also catch fish from it using Fish Traps. These traps can be constructed easily using sticks, and they can help you catch plenty of fish you can cook and eat. However, make sure to scout the area first to see if there are any cannibal camps nearby.