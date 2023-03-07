How to duplicate logs in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, the trees are tall, the wildlife is wild, and the logs are more than lumber. Logs are the bread and butter of your base-building efforts in this survival game, and mastering their use is essential to your success. Sons of the Forest explorers have discovered log-related bugs while navigating the vast map. A particular bug might be helpful if you have trouble gathering enough materials to build your base. This guide will walk you through duplicating logs in Sons of the Forest.

How to dupe logs in Sons of the Forest — infinite log duplication glitch

To perform the wood-wizardry log duping trick in Sons of the Forest, follow these steps:

Open your building book and select “Small Log Cabin”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Place the blueprint somewhere in the world and get close until the C button appears and the red X goes away. Then, stack four little logs and present a full-sized log as an offering.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Simply stand by the stack and repeatedly bestow the whole log upon it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Watch as the wood pile multiplies.

This will trigger a serendipitous glitch, allowing you to multiply their wood supply magically. Savvy players have already used this trick to build sprawling bases with minimal resource gathering. Who knows what other glitches the game holds in store?

This Sons of the Forest log duplication glitch is a double-edged sword. While it can be pretty advantageous, the capricious physics engine may lead to hazardous situations, with loose logs rolling and causing harm to both you and your companions.

The fate of the log duplication bug is as uncertain as the weather in a tropical rainforest. Developer Endnight Games could let it linger, but that’s about as reliable as a coin flip. Unfortunately, as of now, there’s yet to be an official communication on the matter, so players are left in the dark about its ultimate fate. But until the powers that be decide, why not take advantage of this glitch and use it to push your gameplay to new heights.