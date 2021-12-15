Call of Duty Mobile is a mobile version of the popular Call of Duty series, developed by TiMi Studios. The game emulates the console version of Call of Duty for a mobile audience, giving you a full FPS experience on the go.

As with any multiplayer game, someone may want to keep multiple accounts. This can be for a variety of reasons, such as playing with different friends or simply experiencing the game again with a low leveled account. If you fall into this category, you may be wondering how to log out of your account.

Some games have an obscure way to log out, but Call of Duty Mobile is relatively simple. Here’s how to log out of Call of Duty Mobile.

How to log out

First, check the top right of your screen. There should be a settings button on the top right of the screen. Click on it. Scroll to the very right and tap ‘Legal and Privacy.’ At the bottom right of the screen, you’ll see a button that lets you log out of the game. Tap the button, and you’ll be logged out of the game.

Your progress and data won’t be deleted, so you can log back in and continue progress on your main account at any time. There’s no indication of an easier way to do this, so it’s a little time-consuming. But your smurf accounts are ready now.