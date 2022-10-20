Vera houses many mysteries in Tower of Fantasy. Whether it’s random glowing objects laying around or terrifying creatures crawling onto you, there are all kinds of things to discover, most of which will be rewarding if you can solve their mystery. One such confusing but rewarding item is Elemental Supply Pod. Looting these pods can be challenging, as you need to do their specific tasks, but the reward inside is well worth it. Here is how to loot Vera’s Elemental Supply Pods in Tower of Fantasy.

What is an Elemental Supply Pod in Vera

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Elemental Supply Pod is a lootable pod that you will come across during your journey in Vera. It’s housed in a metal structure with glowing membranes surrounding the pod. If you have come across such a pod, you are probably wondering how to loot the valuables from inside.

How to loot an Elemental Supply Pod in Vera

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game will tell you that you need specific elemental attacks to unblock the pod, but that’s only half true. You need to find the Elemental Supply Pod’s cores and destroy them instead of attacking the pod itself. There are four cores for each pod. They are usually in four different directions around the pod. On the pod’s housing, you can look at the small red glowing strips indicating the locations of the cores.

Related: How to complete Melo’s Upgrade Plan side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cores are usually easy to find, but sometimes they can be up in the sky, so keep an eye out for those. To destroy the cores, simply choose the right elemental weapon and press the attack. If it doesn’t work, you are likely using the wrong element. After you destroy all four cores, the membranes will open, and you can loot the gold or black nucleus from inside.