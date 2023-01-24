Minecraft potions can wind up saving your life in the proper situation. Having these on hand will come in handy, especially when traveling through dangerous areas like the Nether. One potion, in particular, jumps into the spotlight for us when we think of traveling through this hellish landscape. Here is how to make a Fire Resistance Potion in Minecraft.

Related: All Minecraft status effects and how to get them

Fire Resistance Potion recipe in Minecraft

If you are looking to protect yourself from fire, you can make a Fire Resistance Potion in Minecraft with a Nether Wart and Magma Cream. Both items are found pretty easily scattered around the Nether. Magma Cubes drop Magma Cream, and Nether Wart grows in patches in Nether Fortresses. Of course, you also need at least one Water Bottle, Blaze Powder, and a Brewing Stand to make it at.

How to brew a Fire Resistance Potion

When you have your items and go to a Brewing Stand, start by putting your Water Bottles in the bottom slots and the Blaze Powder in the top left to power it up. From there, place Nether Wart in the top slot and let it run through to create Awkward Potions in the Water Bottles below. When that is done, put the Magma Cream in to transition them to the needed Fire Resistance Potions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this standard form, the Fire Resistance effect will last for three minutes after you drink one of the potions. If you want to turn it into a Splash Potion of Fire Resistance (letting you throw it), put a Gunpowder in the top slot of the Brewing Stand and let it run through. To increase the duration of the regular potion to eight minutes, insert Redstone Dust to more than double the length of the effect.

When you have Fire Resistance on, fire and lava will not harm you. This makes it one of the better items to bring into the Nether with you.