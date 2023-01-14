When building out your home base in Stranded Deep, you will often need to acquire rarely-found items. You will have plenty of trials getting everything back to your base while also maintaining your health. However, if you do this, you will be better off. In the case of the Hobo Stove, this is a very useful Camp Fire upgrade that can let you cook a lot more meat than you could before. Here is how to make a Hobo Stove in Stranded Deep.

How to craft a Hobo Stove in Stranded Deep

To craft a Hobo Stove in Stranded Deep, you need to have a Camp Fire that has a Fire Pit around it and one Barrel. After making a Camp Fire, you can build the Fire Pit by finding three Rocks and staring at the Camp Fire when you go into the crafting menu. Barrels are rarely found on shipwrecks and need to be let free with a Knife or other sharp tool. After you have freed a Barrel, you will need to drag it to your Fire Pit by right-clicking on PC, L2 on PlayStation, or LT on Xbox. Barrels can not be placed in your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the Barrel is lying beside the Fire Pit, bring up your crafting menu and find the Hobo Stove entry. If there is a Fire Spit above the fire, you will need to take it down by striking it with your Knife. Place the Hobo Stove on top of the fire when done.

The Hobo Stove works slightly differently from the Fire Spit and Smoker in that placing meat on it is not done by interacting with it directly. You will first need to drop meat on the ground, and then drag it and place it on top of the cooking station. The Hobo Stove will cook as much meat at one time as you can fit on top of it.