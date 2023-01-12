How to revive a teammate in Stranded Deep

With any survival game, it is likely that you will die at some point. The whole point of the game is to be tough on you, testing your ability to find what you need to keep going and overcome predators that would look to put you in the ground. With that constant grind, it is likely you will bite the dust at some point. In Stranded Deep, this gets a little interesting when you are playing in co-op, and your friend dies. Here is how you can revive them and bring them back.

How to revive a dead co-op partner in Stranded Deep

While Stranded Deep can be a pretty tough game on players, reviving someone who has died is actually not that hard. All you need is a Bandage. You can craft one of these by opening your crafting menu and going to the Consumables tab. It will take one Lashing and one Cloth to make it. You might also have a Bandage available in the life raft you started the game with.

After you have made a Bandage, all you need to do is find your teammate’s dead body and interact with them when you have the item in hand. They will instantly begin to stand up and be given control of their character again.

If you are pretty established in your save file of Stranded Deep, you can make a lot of Bandages. Since Cloth and Lashings are both made from Fibrous Leaves, you can gather a ton of those items and stockpile them to make a chest of first-aid kits if you need it.

Unfortunately, if you are playing solo, there is no way to revive yourself when you die. Hardcore players will have their save erased, and people playing on normal will have to reload their last save point to pick back up where they were.