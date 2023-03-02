How to make a Large Container in Marauders

Marauders is a game that features a robust crafting system that lets you make different items to help you during your team’s next raid. You can craft items such as weapons and armor, ships, and attachments, as well as holding items. These items are used to store and expand your inventory, from a small Sack Bag to a Large Container. Speaking of which, in this guide, we will explain how exactly to make a Large Container in Marauders.

How to craft a Large Container in Marauders

The Large Container is the biggest item storage build that you can craft in Marauders. As such, it has some hefty requirements, so you won’t be able to make one early in the game. Once crafted, a Large Container has 8×10 slots for items and can be sold for $10,412. Large Containers can be given individual names, and also bear in mind that they can’t be used to store unfolded backpacks and armor pieces that have inventory slots of their own.

You will first need to learn the recipe to craft one, which has its own set of requirements to unlock:

Level 22

10 Skill Points

$215,000

After you have unlocked the recipe, you will be able to craft a Large Container. Crafting one has a list of ingredients, some of which can be harder to get than others. You will need:

5x Synthetic Scrap — Found through scrapping items and as loot.

— Found through scrapping items and as loot. 3x Metal Scrap — Found through scrapping items and as loot.

— Found through scrapping items and as loot. 2x Reinforced Metal — Sometimes found in locked storage containers, wooden crates, or made in a refinery.

— Sometimes found in locked storage containers, wooden crates, or made in a refinery. 2x Tool Kit — Rarely found when looting Toolboxes.

— Rarely found when looting Toolboxes. 2x Cable — Rarely found when looting Toolboxes.

With all the ingredients, it will take 60 seconds to complete crafting a Large Container.