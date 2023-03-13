Sons of the Forest has a Crafting Book, using which you can build different structures. Along with shelters and traps, you can also build stuff that you can put around your base for decorative purposes. One such example is the Scarecrow. However, while the Scarecrow can help give your base a badass look, it also serves some other purposes. In this guide, we are going to talk about how to make a Scarecrow in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft a Scarecrow in Sons of the Forest

Thankfully, unlike other structures that require you to chop down multiple trees or get items that are difficult to find, the Scarecrow can be built easily by using few materials. You just need 14 Sticks and 4 Duct Tape to build it. Sticks can be found on the ground all over the forest. But if, due to some reason, you can’t find them, you can chop down small trees. These will give you enough Sticks to build the Scarecrow. As for the Duct Tape, it can be found as regular loot all over the map, but you should try looking for it inside Crates. It is also available around the crash site where you first spawn in the game.

After you have the materials in your inventory, open your Crafting Book and switch the mode. When the book is in your left hand, navigate through Utilities and find the Scarecrow. Then, place it wherever you like, and go near it. You can then start placing the Sticks and Duct Tape on it by pressing the ‘E’ key.

The Scarecrow is something that can help keep you safe, as it can act as a decoy. If there is a Scarecrow nearby, the cannibals will get confused and start attacking it instead. You can use this time to escape, heal, or attack the cannibals.