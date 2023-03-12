How to make Bone Maker Trap in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest allows you to cook the food you catch while trying to survive the harsh environment and dangerous enemies you’ll come up against on the island. However, as hunting can be time-consuming, you can use traps to speed up the process. In this guide, we are going to take a look at how to make a Bone Maker Trap in Sons of the Forest, which happens to be one of the best traps in the game.

How to craft Bone Maker Trap in Sons of the Forest

Unlike the Fish Trap and Animal Trap, which are only used to capture small animals, the Bone Maker Trap can help capture large creatures. This should be used for capturing animals such as Deer and Moose, as these are usually difficult to hunt down. However, the Bone Maker Trap can not be made only using Sticks. Instead, you need the following items:

Leaves x3

Rope x1

Rocks x3

Bottle of Vodka x1

Sticks x2

All of the items can be found easily in the game, except for the Bottle of Vodka. This is not a common item, so you might need to spend a good amount of time to find it. We suggest you try searching for it inside Abandoned Camps.

After gathering the required materials, open your Crafting Book and hold the ‘X’ key to switch the mode. Then, go to Traps and select Bone Maker Trap. Place the white outline wherever you like, preferably where animals are nearby, and start putting the items on it using ‘E.’ After the trap has been set, carry on with your other tasks, as it will take some time for the trap to catch something. But once it does, it will instantly set whatever gets caught on fire, killing them instantly.

It is important to note that Bone Maker Trap can also be used for defensive purposes, as it can catch cannibals as well. When this happens, cannibals get set on fire, after which only their bones remain. You can use these bones to craft different items. However, keep in mind that you can also get caught in your own trap, so make sure to keep a safe distance from it after placing it.