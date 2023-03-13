Sons of the Forest has several issues, but nothing comes close to the game crashing. Multiple users have complained about their game crashing from time to time. The biggest issue with this is progress getting lost. This is because if the game crashes, you will continue from your last save. If you’re one of the players who are facing this issue, continue reading our guide to find out how to fix Sons of the Forest crashing issues.

How to fix crashing issues in Sons of the Forest

Before trying to fix the issue, make sure your PC has the required components to run Sons of the Forest. If your system doesn’t meet the minimum system requirements of the game, it will either lag a lot or keep crashing. But if your system is fine, feel free to move forward with the methods mentioned below.

Update your GPU drivers

Games usually crash due to outdated GPU drivers. Some players often forget to update their drivers and then complain about facing issues while playing games. To ensure you have the latest GPU drivers installed, download your dedicated GPU app, like the Nvidia GeForce Experience or AMD Radeon Software. These applications will let you know if there is a new update available. If it is, waste no time installing it.

Close background apps

If you’re running too many applications in the background while playing Sons of the Forest, the system will be able to assign proper resources to the game, eventually making it crash. If you have a habit of keeping heavy software open in the background while playing games, stop doing this. This will put too much burden on your system.

Update or reinstall the game

A lot of you might not know this, but your game files can get corrupted in some cases. When this happens, your game will perform poorly or keep crashing. This can be fixed by either updating the game or reinstalling it. But if you have already updated it to the latest version, delete Sons of the Forest from your Steam library and install it again.

We know; not everyone can afford to download the game again due to limited internet packages, but this is the only way to fix corrupt files. Steam also has the option to repair game files, which can be done by going to Sons of the Forest’s Local Files through Properties. There, you can click on ‘Verify integrity of game files’ to repair them. However, this does not work in some cases, so you’ll need to rely on reinstalling it.