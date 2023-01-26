There are a few potions in Minecraft that will just change your life forever. Once you use one of them, you won’t want to head into battle without them. The strength potion in Minecraft 1.19 will increase your attack damage, allowing you to destroy all your enemies in fewer hits. However, the recipe can be relatively hard to get without some help. So, here is how to make a strength potion in Minecraft 1.19.

How to craft a strength potion in Minecraft, all recipes

To make a strength potion in Minecraft 1.19 you will first have to brew an awkward potion. To make an awkward potion, head over to the brewing stand and use a Nether Wart as the regent (the upper slot) and put water bottles in the potion slots (the lower slots). After waiting for a bit, you will get one or three (depending on how many water bottles you used) awkward potions that you can now use to make a strength potion.

There are three variants for the strength potion in Minecraft 1.19:

Potion of Strength – 3 minutes

Potion of Strength – 8 minutes

Potion of Strength II – 1.5 minutes, double the effect of a normal potion of strength

To make the basic strength potion, you will just need two ingredients: blaze powder and awkward potion. You can craft blaze powder by disassembling blaze rods. Players can get blaze rods by defeating a blaze in a nether fortress.

So, put the blaze powder in the brewing stand in the regent slot (upper slot) and put the awkward potions in the lower slots, and wait for them a few seconds to turn into normal, three-minute potions of strength.

To make the second potion of strength, the eight-minute one, you will just have to use redstone dust as the regent and normal potions of strength for the lower slots. On the other hand, if you want the more powerful, double-damage potions, you will have to use glowstone dust as the regent and normal potions of strength for the lower slots.