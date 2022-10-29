How to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

Little Alchemy 2 is a game where you need to create various things you can imagine by mixing the four fundamental elements; Air, Water, Fire, and Earth. Creating basic things is easy, but as you progress, you need more important things to create advanced things. One such important thing you need is a Farm. It can help you create many things, including Chicken, Silo, Dog, and even an Ant Farm. Here is how you can make a Farm in Little Alchemy 2 step-by-step.

The best way to make a Farm in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five ways to make a Farm in Little Alchemy 2, most of which are grinding, and they take many steps to reach the final product. But there is one method that takes fewer steps and creates various other useful things in the process, making it the best method to create a Farm. To make a Farm with this method, take a Barn and mix it with a House. Here are all the detailed steps for this method to create a Farm in Little Alchemy 2.

Fire + Earth = Lava Air + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Wall Wall + Wall = House Stone + Fire = Metal Metal + Earth = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Field + House = Barn Barn + House = Farm

All ways to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2

Although the method above is the best way to create a Farm in Little Alchemy 2, there are four other ways to do the same. However, those methods can take more time to get you a Farm. But If you have the things needed for those methods, you should go with them. Here are all the possible ways to create Farm in Little Alchemy 2.