Little Alchemy 2 is a very fun game that many people enjoy. You must create many things to get ahead in the game, starting with only the four basic elements; Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. As you progress toward more advanced items, you will need many basic but complicated things. Ice is one of those things, and getting it can be challenging, as you need to create a Human for it. Here is how to make Ice in Little Alchemy 2 step by step.

Best way to make Ice in Little Alchemy 2

Four ways can make Ice in Little Alchemy 2, most of which are grinding, and they take many steps to reach the final product. However, one method will help you get Ice the fastest, and it creates many other useful things in the process, making it the best way to make Ice. To make Ice, take Cold and mix it with Water. Here are all the detailed steps to make Ice in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Air = Stone Earth + Water = Mud Mud + Stone = Clay Clay + Life = Human Air + Air = Pressure Pressure + Air = Wind Wind + Human = Cold Cold + Water = Ice

All ways to make Ice in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, three other methods exist to create Ice in Little Alchemy 2. The other methods require you to create more items, meaning they take more time to get you Ice. But if you already have the things for those methods, then you should use them; instead of the one above. Here are all the possible ways to make Ice in Little Alchemy 2.