Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play anime MMORPG that’s attracting a lot of players to it. The game features a gacha system where you can pull new characters and their weapons, the ability to create your own character, and gaining resources to become more powerful. With the game gaining popularity by the day, you may find yourself wanting to get in on the action so you can join your friends and see what the game’s all about. But when you go to the website to register, it’s not made clear how you can sign up. So eager players are left wondering, how can you make an account for Tower of Fantasy?

How to make an account for Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make an account for the game, you’ll need to head over to the game’s official website. At the very top of the website, you’ll see a button that says “Log in.” Click on that. Then, click on the gray text right below the password entry that says “Register now.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you’ll be asked to put in your email address. Once you do that, click on the bright blue button that says “Send verification code.” A five-digit code will be sent to the email address you entered. The email could take a few minutes to show up in your inbox, so don’t worry if it doesn’t appear right away. Once you get the verification code, enter that in. Your next step would be to make a password. Make sure it’s a strong password containing capital and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers so it’ll be harder to get into your account.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After re-entering that password, tick the box that says you acknowledge the terms and agreements. Once you’ve done all that, click the button that says “Register and Log in.” If you’ve done everything correctly, your account for Tower of Fantasy will be created which means you can start playing the game.