How to make and use a Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Thunderbrew Potion can be used in Hogwarts Legacy and making it might take some time to gather all the ingredients. It’s a handy potion for you, and Professor Sharp, your potions professor, will require you to use it at least once and have you unleash it in combat. This one works differently than the other options you use in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s what you need to know about how to make and use the Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use Thunderbrew Potions against enemies in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three ingredients you need to gather to make the Thunderbrew Potion. First, you need at least Leech Juice, Shrivelfig Fruit, and Stench of the Dead. Leech Juice and Shrivelfig Fruit should be the easier resources to track down. For Leech Juice, visit the bank of nearly any river in Hogwarts Legacy, and interact with the leeches you find on the ground to locate the juice. For Shrivelfig Fruit, go to The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade to buy the fruit, or purchase the Shrivelfrig Fruit seeds to begin growing it in the Room of Requirement.

The final item, Stench of the Dead, drops from the Inferius, the undead enemies. You can typically find these enemies while exploring tombs or in underground puzzles. There are a few that spawn in the southern region of the Hogwarts Legacy map. You can only damage these enemies after you’ve lit them on fire using the Bombarda, Confringo, or Incendio spells. You can now take these to a potion station to brew a Thunderbrew Potion.

The potion creates a distinct storm around your character when you use it. Any enemy caught within the storm is damaged, so you must stand close to enemies when using this potion. So long as you hit them at least once, the task will be complete for Professor Sharp.