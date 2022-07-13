Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2 is an essential item to unlock as you create multiple combinations in the game. It can be used in several recipes, opening some tougher elements. You can get this fairly early, making it easier to progress in other avenues in the game, especially if you’re trying to unlock some space-based elements. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2.

How to create Atmosphere

There are several combinations you can go down to create Atmosphere. You start the game with four standard elements, and we’re going to start there to show you the quickest route to unlocking Atmosphere.

Combine two Earth elements to make Land

Combine two Land elements to make a Continent

Combine two Continents to make a Planet

Add the Air element to the Planet, and you have Atmosphere

This is the quickest way to reach Atmosphere, a fundamental resource. Alternatively, you can add the Air element to Sky, but creating Sky takes a bit more time than it does to make Planet.

Once you have Atmosphere, these are the many combinations you can use to create other things in Little Alchemy 2.

Add Atmosphere to Air to make Pressure

Combine Atmosphere and an Airplane to make a Rocket

Add Atmosphere to a City to make Smog

Add Atmosphere to a Cloud to make Sky

Combine Atmosphere with a Container to make a Scuba Tank

Add Atmosphere to Electricity to make Aurora, Ozone, and Storms

Add Atmosphere to a House to make a Space Station

Combine Atmosphere with a Meteoroid to make a Meteor

Add Atmosphere to an Umbrella to make a Parachute

These are only a handful of combinations where you can use Atmosphere. We recommend experimenting with some of the more advanced elements to see how else you can use Atmosphere.