How to make Basil Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An ingredient that’s often synonymous with breakfast are Eggs and in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there will be plenty of egg-based recipes that you can cook. A particularly simple and classic breakfast dish you can cook in the game is the 4-star rated Basil Omelet. Here’s how you can make it.

Basil Omelet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to make a Basil Omelet, you will have to collect the following ingredients first:

Basil

Egg

Cheese

Milk

Basil is one of the easiest ingredients to acquire in the game because it can be found growing on the ground throughout the Peaceful Meadow area.

The other three ingredients can also be found effortlessly as they are all available for sale at the Chez Remy pantry. Eggs, Cheese, and Milk can be purchased for 220, 180, and 230 Star Coins respectively. However, you’ll have to complete Remy’s second quest, called A Restaurant Makeover, first before he places these items on sale in his restaurant.

Once you’ve cooked the Basil Omelet, you can either opt to sell it, give it to a resident, or consume it. If you choose to sell it, it does fetch a decent price of around 982 Star Coins which makes it moderately profitable.

There are also times where some residents will have it as one of their favorite gifts of the day and if you give them one of their preferences, it grants a huge boost to their Friendship Level.

But what makes this dish even more valuable is the amount of stamina that it can restore. The exact Energy content for each Basil Omelet created varies, but it can approximately restore more than 2,000 Energy when consumed, which is enough to refill your Energy bar almost twice over.