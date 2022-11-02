How to make Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s wide variety of ingredients allows you to cook almost every kind of dish imaginable. The game’s dessert list is especially extensive and contains recipes that are both classic and unique. A healthy and simple dish you can create is the Berry Salad, which we’ll be showing you how to make.

Berry Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To create one serving of Berry Salad, you’ll need to gather the following ingredients:

Gooseberry

Blueberry

Raspberry

Screenshot by Gamepur

All the ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe can simply be picked from bushes in specific biomes.

The first and easiest one you can get are Raspberries because this ingredient can be harvested from bushes in both the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Each bush also yields three Raspberries each so you’ll be able to store some for future use.

Next, Blueberries can similarly be found growing on bushes but this time in the Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor biomes. The former can be unlocked for 1,000 Dreamlight while the latter costs 3,000 Dreamlight to open.

The last ingredient, Gooseberries, are also the most difficult ones to acquire for this recipe. They can only be found in the Forgotten Lands biome, which happens to be the most expensive area to unlock in the game. You’ll need to spend 15,000 Dreamlight to gain access to it and only then can you harvest the fruit from the bushes in the area.

Since the ingredients needed to make this dessert don’t really cost anything, the Berry Salad’s value is understandably low as it only sells for 139 Star Coins. Its stamina replenishment capabilities, however, is the complete opposite. It can restore a whopping amount of 2,210 Energy when consumed, which can refill Energy bars twice even at higher levels.