There are plenty of delicious recipes for you to learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals you craft with these recipes can be given to residents of the valley to increase their friendship level, eaten to restore your energy, or even used to complete quest steps. One of the many desserts you can learn to make is Peanut Butter Waffles; a wonderful, peanut-buttery treat. This guide will show you how to make Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Peanut Butter Waffles recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Peanut Butter Waffles is a four-star dish, you will need to gather four ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, will take some time to obtain. Luckily, almost all of them come from the same place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Peanut Butter Waffles, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant. This can be done by following Remy’s quest line after unlocking him in the Ratatouille Realm. You will also need to progress through Remy’s quest line until you unlock Peanuts. This is done during the Remy’s Recipe Book quest. After this, collect the following ingredients to make the meal:

Peanut

Eggs

Milk

Wheat

The Peanuts, Eggs, and Milk can all be bought from the Chez Remy restaurant for various amounts of Star Coins. While the Peanuts need to be unlocked by completing part of Remy’s quest line, the other ingredients can be purchased as soon as the restaurant is unlocked. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station and you will have Peanut Butter Waffles shaped like Mickey.