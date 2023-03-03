Sons of the Forest is all about surviving, and you will need to get your hands on plenty of food. While you can pick up different food items as regular loot, such as chocolate bars and canned food, it is much easier to cook food yourself. But for this, you need to catch animals first. In this guide, we will be taking a look at how to make Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest.

How to create Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest lets you cook food, which you can store in your inventory. Your character will constantly get hungry as you explore the forest, and you’ll need food to heal him as well. As you can run out of food you acquire as loot pretty quickly, you should rely on cooked food for the most part. But for this, you need to hunt animals. You can find different types of animals wandering around the forest and use any weapon to kill them. The bow is considered the best option for this purpose. However, if you don’t want to bother with the hunting part, you can build animal traps to catch them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To create Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest, open your Crafting Book and switch the mode. Then, click on the top icon and select Traps. Here, you will find the option for Animal Trap. Click on it, and place the white outline at a spot where animals are always nearby. The next thing you must do is gather a total of 14 sticks, which can be picked up from the ground. Once done, go near the outline and press the ‘E’ key to build the trap. Remember that you will need to keep pressing the key until all of the sticks have been placed.

It is important to note that you won’t catch an animal using the trap instantly. It will take some time before the trap imprisons an animal, so it will be wise to continue doing your regular tasks and return after a good amount of time has passed.