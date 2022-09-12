Cash is your primary currency in Spaltoon 3. You’ll use it to purchase gear from the store, ask Murch to handle some upgrades for you, or do multiple other things you can do with it. It’s an important currency, and you can earn it by doing nearly everything in the game. Some activities you can do will reward you with more Cash, though. This guide covers how to make Cash fast in Splatoon 3.

How to quickly make Cash in Splatoon 3

There are three game modes you want to explore to earn Cash in Splatoon 3 quickly: Anarchy Battle, Turf Battle, and Salmon Run.

However, before you play any of these modes, we recommend you make your way to the Crab-n-Go cart in the multiplayer lounge before competing in Anarch Battle or Turf Battles. You can find it to the right of the elevator when you walk into the location. Grab the Commerical Crab Trap Sandwich to earn double battle cash when talking to the vendor. There’s also the Crab Trap Sandwich to earn 1.5 times as much, or the Mega Mounta a la Marigold, which offers twice as much cash for your entire team. Whether you win or lose, these upgrades boost your Cash amount at the end of a match.

Anarchy Battle

Of the three, Anarchy Battle is likely the toughest, and we encourage you to jump into this game mode after you have a good idea of how to play the game or regularly play with friends. The game mode switches out based on what’s available, and you’ll have to change your tactics based on the rotation. However, the winners walk away with the most money, and if you lose, you still earn Cash, but not as much as you would if you had won.

Turf Battle

Turf Battles are likely the best source of Cash for those who prefer multiplayer matches. This is the regular gameplay mode you can play when you initially start the game, and it should be available to everyone who plays Splatoon 3. This mode is far more forgiving than Anarchy Battle, and it’s a great way to earn Cash at the end of each match. We encourage all Splatoon 3 players to jump into the matches whenever you’re low on Cash.

Salmon Run

The second best way to earn Cash outside Turf Battle is through the PvE mode, Salmon Run. It’s a game mode where you’ll fight against a horde of Salmonoids as they attempt to overrun your position. You and your team will need to work together to fight them off and focus on taking down the Salmonoid bosses to get their Gold Eggs. You’ll need to meet a quota each round, and by the end, you should earn some incredible Cash. There’s also a chance to earn more Cash at the end based on the random rewards you receive. We recommend exploring Salmon Run and completing all those rewards before making your way to playing Turf Battles to earn the most Cash.