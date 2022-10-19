How to make Caviar Potato Balls in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is filled with amazing food items that give you various boosts and advantages. One such amazing food is Caviar Potato Balls, which is especially great for physical attack damage. Getting its recipe and ingredients might be a challenge, but it’s well worth it. Here is how to make Caviar Potato Balls and where to get its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy

Caviar Potato Balls recipe

Caviar Potato Balls is one of the best food items for physical attack damage. Eating it increases your physical attack by 1% and 80 points for 900 seconds. You also get 10 satiety points, making Caviar Potato Balls a great food item to use in a pitch. To make Caviar Potato Balls, you only need its recipe and two simple ingredients. Here are the ingredients you need to make Caviar Potato Balls:

x2 Potato

x1 Caviar

How to get Caviar Potato Balls recipe

If you don’t have the Caviar Potato Balls recipe, then you need to get it first. Go and interact with any cooking pot. In the menu, select Creation from below and put all of the Caviar Potato Balls ingredients into the pot until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, hit Create, and you will get the Caviar Potato Balls recipe.

How to get Caviar Potato Balls ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

Caviar Potato Balls ingredients are one of the easier ingredients to get during the mid-game. Firstly, you can only get caviar by killing ravages. Try to kill ravagers at their base instead of hunting for them in the world. Lastly, you can easily find potatoes in the grassy areas of the Banges region. They are usually hard to spot, so you will need to keep a keen eye.