How to make Charlie die in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Charlie is the curmudgeonly director of the band of filmmakers in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Because of that (and his love of smoking), he might just be the easiest character to get killed during your playthrough. Outside of the final scene, where everyone has a chance of dying, Charles has several other places he can easily bite the bullet. Let’s take a look at all of the places Charlie can meet his end. Keep in mind that there will be spoilers below.

How to kill Charlie in Ignition

Unsurprisingly, the first chance you have to shuffle Charlie off of his mortal coil comes during Ignition. Charlie finds himself inside an incinerator, and the killer uses Charles’ very own lighter to ignite the room. You’ll have to choose between trying to force open the door or moving a grate to hide under the floor. If you want Charlie to die, you need to try to open the door twice. He will then burn to death before he’s able to get out.

How to kill Charlie in Waste Disposal

As you work your way through this chapter, Charlie will eventually end up in a room with a giant trash compactor. The killer then enters the room and, if you try to hide, will start up the trash compactor. You’ll then need to complete several “hold your breath” QTE checks. If you fail any of these, the killer notices you and kicks you into the compactor, ending Charlie’s life.

How to kill Charlie in Cliffside

If Charlie is still alive by the time you make it to the Curing Facility, you can help him meet a particularly gruesome end. When Du’Met enters the room, Charlie will hide in a freezer. You’ll then need to do a few “hold your breath” checks. Fail one of these, and the killer will grab you out of the freezer and gift you a death that borders on overkill.

How to kill Charlie in Lighthouse

If Erin is still alive, she will accuse Charlie of setting the crew up before they get into the lighthouse. Agree with her to tie Charlie up outside. As you escape the killer’s clutches, you will learn that losing the group’s trust isn’t the worst thing that happened to him on this fateful night.

How to kill Charlie in Lake

Like every character, Charlie can meet his end in the final chapter. Once you get on the boat, the killer will attack you one last time. If you fail Charlie’s QTE, at least one important body part will be lopped off, ending Charlie’s life just before he gets to safety.