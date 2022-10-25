How to make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cakes, pies, and other delightful sweet treats decorate the broad list of delectable desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you progress throughout your fairytale fantasy, you’ll eventually find more recipes to add to your cookbook. A particular dish that’s iconic both in the game and in real life are the delectable Chocolate Chip Cookies. Here is how you can make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chocolate Chip Cookies are a 4-star dessert that’s made up of the following ingredients:

Cocoa Bean

Butter

Sugarcane

Wheat

Cocoa Beans can be found growing on trees in the Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust biomes. Each tree that’s harvested gives you three Cocoa Beans each, allowing you to keep some in storage if you want to recreate the dish in the future.

However, you will have to unlock the aforementioned biomes first before you can gather this ingredient. The Sunlit Plateau can be opened for 7,000 Dreamlight, but you can always go for the relatively cheaper alternative in the Glade of Trust biome which can be unlocked for 5,000 Dreamlight.

Butter is available at the Chez Remy pantry for 190 Star Coins, but only after Remy has been unlocked and his first two quests have been completed.

Sugarcane can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 Star Coins. You can also opt for the cheaper Sugarcane Seeds, which only costs five Star Coins and takes seven minutes to grow. But before these ingredients can become purchasable, you’ll have to spend 1,000 Dreamlight to access this biome and Goofy’s Stall also has to be repaired for 1,000 Star Coins.

Wheat, the easiest ingredient to acquire, is purchasable at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins each. Wheat Seeds are also available for one Star Coin per pouch and it also only takes one minute for the plant to bloom.