There are a ton of different recipes for you to learn as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. While some of these recipes are pretty standard, others stand out thanks to their association with various Disney films. Sour Snow Cones, for instance, come straight out of Monsters Inc. Now you too can share in this delightful treat and it won’t be made by the abominable snowman. This guide will show you how to make Sour Snow Cones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sour Snow Cones recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a star rating that represents how many ingredients are required to make it. Sour Snow Cones is a three-star dessert which means you need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients aren’t available right away and require you to progress through the game a bit before you can obtain them.

To make Sour Snow Cones, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. You will also need to unlock either the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. The Glade of Trust is the cheaper biome to unlock so it is best to save up your Dreamlight for it first. Finally, you need to progress through Remy’s entire quest line. Once all of this is complete, gather the following ingredients for the recipe:

Lemon

Slush Ice

Sugarcane

Lemons can be found growing on trees in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. Each tree will get you three Lemons. Slush Ice can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant and completing Remy’s quest line. Finally, Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase Sugarcane Seeds to grow your own. After gathering the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make Sour Snow Cones.