How to make Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crafting materials are pretty common in games like Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you make your way through the game, you will collect tons of different materials that you can use to craft furniture. This furniture can then be used to decorate your home and the valley so that they both shine with your personal touch. If you have been trying to find Fabric, it is actually an item you need to craft. Here is how you make Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like in real life, Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley is made using Cotton. Cotton is one of the more difficult-to-find crafting materials in the game and can only be found in one location. It takes five pieces of Cotton to craft one piece of Fabric in the game.

If you want to get your hands on some Cotton, you will first need to gather up a large amount of Dreamlight. Dreamlight can be gathered through various means like completing daily activities, talking with residents, and completing quests. You will need enough Dreamlight to be able to open the way to the Sunlit Plateau. Removing the thorns blocking the plateau will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight.

There are two ways to get Cotton in the Sunlit Plateau. The first way is by simply picking it when you find it around the area. The second way is to purchase the seeds from Goofy’s Stall and plant them. Once you purchase the seeds, you can plant them in any of the biomes and they will grow. Opening Goofy’s Stall in this area will cost you 3,000 Star Coins. When you pick the Cotton, make sure to have a resident with the gardening role with you to get the most Cotton that you can.