Cooking is a major part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you will spend much of your time collecting ingredients to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you craft can be used to replenish your energy, given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, and used to complete quests. One of the many recipes that you can learn in the game is for Fish Steak; a versatile meal that is great for any occasion. This guide will show you how to make Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Steak recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make the dish. Since Fish Steak is a three-star meal, it requires three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to obtain and can be gotten early on in the game without much effort.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Fish Steak, you need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. Unlike other recipes in the game, this is the only biome that is required to be unlocked. Once you have it unlocked, you can gather the following ingredients to make Fish Steak:

Tomato

Fish

Basil

Related: How to get Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach just like Sugarcane. If Tomatoes are unavailable, you can also purchase Tomato Seeds so that you can grow your own. Since Fish Steak is a versatile dish, you can use any fish in the game to make it. Finally, Basil can be found growing in the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. Be careful not to confuse it with Cilantro. After obtaining all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station and you will get a Fish Steak dinner.