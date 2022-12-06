How to make Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of themed dishes included in its recipe list that can be used to celebrate a variety of occasions. One example of a familiar and festive dessert that you can make in the game is the Fruitcake. Here are all the ingredients you’ll need to create it.

Fruitcake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This dish is a 4-star recipe that can be made using the following ingredients:

Fruit (any)

Fruit (any)

Fruit (any)

Wheat

This is one of the easiest desserts that you’ll be able to make in the game because it allows you to use any type of fruit as an ingredient.

If you’re in a rush to make it, you can simply gather Apples from the Apple Trees growing throughout the Plaza. There’s one specifically located beside your house and two near Scrooge’s shop and harvesting them yields three fruits each which is all you’ll really need.

If you want to add a little more variety to your Fruitcake, there are also plenty of Raspberry bushes scattered throughout the Plaza and in Peaceful Meadow as well. You’ll be able to find one beside Chez Remy, in front of Mickey’s and Merlin’s houses, and, finally, near Goofy’s house and stall.

As for Wheat, you’ll be able to purchase this ingredient at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for only three Star Coins. Alternatively, you can also buy Wheat Seeds instead for just one Star Coin. It’s also the fastest growing crop in the game as it only takes one minute before it’s ready for harvest.

Once you’ve obtained three types of Fruits and a piece of Wheat, head over to any Stove in the Valley to start making the recipe.

It’s important to note that the selling price of the dish will vary depending on the type of fruit you use but it is typically valued between 140-200 Star Coins. The same can be said for the amount of stamina it restores as it can contain between 2,200-3,000 Energy.