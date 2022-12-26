How to make Fuel in Dwarf Fortress

Throughout your base-building adventure in Dwarf Fortress, you’ll eventually need to use Workshops that require Fuel to function. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t exactly make it clear to players on how to create the resources necessary for these structures to function. To make the process easier, we’ve written down all the ways that you can create Fuel in the game below so you won’t have to.

How to get Fuel in Dwarf Fortress

The easiest way to get Fuel in the game is by building a Wood Furnace which you can use to make Charcoal. You will, however, need some sort of rock resource such as Limestone to construct it. After it’s been set up, simply click on the structure and add a new task to instructing one of your units to make Charcoal.

Another type of Fuel that you’ll be able to make in the game is Coke. In order to make this type of Fuel, though, you’ll need to collect either Bituminous Coal or Lignite first. Unfortunately, these resources can only be found within the sedimentary layer so you’ll have to dig deeper before you can mine them.

You will also need to build a Smelter to make Coke from Bituminous Coal or Lignite. Similar to the Wood Furnace, these structures also require any type of rock material to be constructed. Additionally, the Smelter is where you’ll also be able to craft various types of ores and bars which you can subsequently turn into weapons and armor so having it in your base is a must.

Once you’ve made either Charcoal or Coke, you can use either of these fuel sources to power various furnaces in the game such as the Kiln and the Glass Furnace.