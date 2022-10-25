Disney Dreamlight Valley’s cookbook is a collection of cuisines from all around the world. Although the game has plenty of meals that are made up of ordinary ingredients, exotic components can also be used to cook various dishes. The Fugu, also known as a pufferfish, is an example of an unusual component which can be used to create a traditional Japanese dish. Here is how to make Fugu Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related: How to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fugu Sushi recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This dish is a 3-star entree that consists of the following ingredients:

Fugu

Rice

Seaweed

Screenshot by Gamepur

The recipe’s core ingredient is also the most difficult to acquire as a certain condition has to be met in order to find it. Fugu can be obtained by using your Fishing Rod on gold fishing spots in the Dazzle Beach biome. However, it only appears during unfavorable conditions such as heavy rains or thunderstorms so you’ll have to monitor the in-game weather before you can catch it.

Rice is available for sale at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome for 95 Star Coins. Rice Seeds can also be purchased for 35 Star Coins, but you’ll have to wait at least 50 minutes for the plant to fully grow.

Before you can purchase the aforementioned ingredient, The Glade of Trust biome must be unlocked for 5,000 Dreamlight and Goofy’s Stall needs to be repaired for 2,000 Star Coins. You may also need to upgrade the stall for another 5,000 Star Coins in order to make items available for purchase.

Lastly, Seaweed can be found along the shores of the Dazzle Beach biome, which is the cheapest area that can be unlocked in the game as you only need to spend 1,000 Dreamlight. If you aren’t able to find any on the sand, you can also acquire Seaweed by using your Fishing Rod on any spot in the water that isn’t bubbling.