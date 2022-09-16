The new limited-time event in Tower of Fantasy is Aida Cafe. It is set to last from September 15 to September 29, during which there will be a few different activities players can try and get rewarded for. In the cafe, the game characters come to try new recipes, and 10 limited-time recipes are also available. One of those is Gingerbread, and it’s one of the easier recipes, but gathering the ingredients for it can be difficult. Here is how to make Gingerbread in Tower of Fantasy.

Gingerbread Recipe

To make Gingerbread, you will need three ingredients, one of which is a limited-time ingredient. After gathering the ingredients, you can head over to any of the cooking bots, and in the creating tab, you can try to get the recipe for Gingerbread. These are the ingredients you will need for the Gingerbread Recipe.

Sugar Cube

Brown Rice

Honey

The last ingredient, honey, is very easy to come by in the world, but gathering brown rice and sugar cubes is the most difficult task for this recipe. Here is how you can easily gather these ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

How to gather ingredients

The first thing we need is the sugar cube. Although the game tells you that the heirs of Aida drop it, it’s not completely accurate. There is a very low drop rate for sugar cubes unless you farm from heirs at the lumina. You can find Lumina on the very east of Crown Mines.

You can look for brown rice in the grassy areas of Navia. You can find them all over Navia, but green and grassy areas are the best places. Additionally, you will find them in huge quantities if you look for them on Raincaller Island.

Once you gather all the ingredients, use the ingredients in the following way to get a 100% success rate for the recipe.

Sugar Cube x1

Brown Rice x1

Honey x1

Since you need only one from all the ingredients, it’s impossible to go wrong here.