Gold PokéStops have the chance to appear and give you multiple rewards in Pokémon Go. When they first arrived, they were a bit of a mystery, but now players can go out of their way to make them and acquire many rewards behind these distinct items. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

How do Gold PokéStops spawn in Pokémon Go?

When Gold PokéStops first appeared, they were random, and a standard PokéStop would go through this transformation. Now, every player can do it, so long as they have a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The way you make a Gold PokéStop is by using a Golden Lure, and this is an item you can receive by sending a Postcard from your Pokémon Go game to your Nintendo Switch and receiving in your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game.

The Golden Lure works similarly to a standard lure. You click on the PokéStop you want to use it on, click the Lure icon at the top of it, and choose the Golden Lure from your inventory. The PokéStop will become a Golden Lure for a limited time, granting players who use it additional items when they spin it, and there’s a good chance to get a Gimmighoul Coin, which players need to evolve Gimmighoul. You can only acquire Gimmighoul Coins from this method.

If you’re looking to acquire a Golden Lure, make sure to connect your Pokémon Go account to your Nintendo Switch. This is also how you get a Coin Bag, the item you need for Gimmighoul to appear in your game that you can catch and potentially evolve. You can do this once a day.