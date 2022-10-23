As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect many different ingredients that you will use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, used for quests, and even sold for a profit. One of the many meals you can learn to make is Kappa Maki; a great Sushi dish. This guide will show you how to make Kappa Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Kappa Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kappa Maki is a three-star meal. Because of this, you will need to gather three ingredients in order to make it. These ingredients aren’t the easiest to obtain and may take some time to find. You will be required to gather a lot of Dreamlight and unlock multiple biomes before you can get all of the ingredients on the list.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Kappa Maki, you will need to unlock the Frosted Heights and Glade of Trust biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 13,000 Dreamlight to unlock. To reach the Frosted Heights, however, you will need to go through the Forest of Valor which costs another 4,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you have these areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Cucumber

Rice

Seaweed

Cucumbers can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. If unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds so you can grow your own Cucumbers. Rice and Rice Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Finally, Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in areas without nodes across the valley. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make yourself some Kappa Maki.